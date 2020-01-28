How do you congratulate a friend who has moved on from a heartbreak?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In every clique or “barkada,” there’s always that one friend who is going through something— like a heartbreak.

So it’s just right that, as friends, we come to the rescue of that affected person. We’ll listen to them cry and rant about how his or her relationship has turned. We will give them advices, comforting words of encouragement, and take them out for coffee just to help out.

This will go on for nights, sometimes even weeks or months.

And so if one day, that friend has finally moved on from the heartbreak, how do you think would the barkada react?

This group of friends from Iligan City had a unique way of showing how happy they were when their friend achieved that.

This is how they celebrated the feat of their friend, Jeune Paulian Paran, also known as Yanni.

Check out this photo:

Paran, 24 years old and an operations assistant based in Iligan City, shared this photo on her Facebook account.

She also shared the story behind the photo.

“My ex-boyfriend and I broke up five months ago and my co-workers, who became my barkada at work, would always tease me,” Paran shared.

“My co-workers are a part of my moving on stage. Even if they keep on teasing me, they also give me advices and encourage me to keep moving on, saying that everything will be okay soon,” she added.

So on January 24, 2020, she was surprised when her friends came to her workplace, bringing with them a tarpaulin with her photo on it and with the text, “Congratulations, Yanni Paran, for successfully moving on with your past relationship. We are proud of you!”

“They noticed that I became a happy woman again and won’t mind them even if they teased me so hard,” Yanni said.

“I can’t explain how I felt. I didn’t know if I should be crying or laughing. It was a mixed emotion. I kept the tarpaulin at my room as a remembrance,” shared Paran.

Paran’s post has been shared 3,400 times as of January 28, 2020.

You have a unique set of friends there, Yanni. Congratulations again! /bmjo