Medellin opposes being tagged as ‘holding area’ amid 2019-nCoV threat

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has asked all agencies who are undertaking measures related to the 2019 novel coronavirus to “speak in one voice” and coordinate with the local government units who may be affected by their actions.

Garcia made this statement following the reaction of officials from Medellin town after Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) General Manager Steve Dicdican identified the town, along with Asturias, as future holding areas of arriving passengers from China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Dicdican earlier announced that they were looking at four evacuation sites in Cebu in case the holding areas within the airport would not be enough to accommodate in the future.

Medellin Vice Mayor Al Lim, in a Facebook post on Feb. 4, 2020, questioned why they were not informed prior to the announcement.

“Time sa, pag klaro mo ani ha? Nananghid namo sa taga Medellin nga himuon ninyong holding area? Lipay man gani mi nga layo mi sa ciudad, dalhon na jud nuon ninyo diri sa amo?” Lim wrote.

Garcia said she was not informed that MCIAA has identified Asturias and Medellin as holding areas, too. Garcia said all agencies should coordinate with the affected LGUs as their officials are in a better position to explain the situation and the risks to their constituents. /rcg