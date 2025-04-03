UPCAT as gateway to being Iskolar ng Bayan

“Basically, your school has all big fish that came out of a small pond. You cannot always be the top student. It is impossible.”

A line by Yang Gwan-sik (Park Hae-joon) to his daughter Geum-myeong (IU) about the competitive environment in South Korean education system from the Netflix Korean drama “When Life Gives You Tangerines.”

This heartrending drama delicately captures both the beauty and struggles of the three generations of women — Ae-sun (Moon So-ri), her mother Jeon Gwang-Rye and her daughter Geum-myeong — spanning from the 1960s to the present day against the backdrop of Jeju Island.

Ae-sun and Geum-myeong’s professional successes are examples of social progress that were hard-won across generations. Ae-sun was not able to graduate from high school or go to college “on the mainland,” despite her cleverness and ambitions.

Geum-myeong is an ambitious English major at Seoul National University who resolutely forges her own path despite persistent financial hardships.

The series touched on university admission exams as one of the most nerve-wracking experiences for incoming college students.

South Korea and Philippines are equally situated where academic success is often a source of familial pride and societal esteem, as many individuals see success in education as the primary driver of upward social mobility and the gateway into a better socioeconomic status.

Gwan Sik’s lines reminded me of the Baguio museum scene from the 2014 film “That Thing Called Tadhana” which starred Angelica Panganiban and JM de Guzman.

“Nung high school, sobrang galing ko. Lahat ng competitions na sinalihan ko, panalo ako. Tangina! Nu’ng pagdating ko ng UP, ang gagaling ng mga kaklase ko! May mga Malang, may Abueva. Akala ko magaling na ‘ko e. Marunong lang pala.” De Guzman said.

Over the past 55 years, the University of the Philippines College Admission Test (UPCAT) has earned a nationwide reputation as the most competitive college entrance exam in the country.

The UPCAT consists of 4 subtests: Language Proficiency (in English and Filipino), Reading Comprehension (in English and Filipino), Science, and Mathematics. Standardized UPCAT scores are combined with the composite of final grades in Grades 8 to 11 to determine the admission score.

Selection for admission to a campus is based on the applicant’s rank, campus quota and/or cut-off grade.

The successful applicants for a given campus are ranked according to grade predictors and quotas of their chosen degree programs. Some degree programs are more competitive due to high demand.

If an applicant is not successful for his/her first choice of campus, the process continues in order of priority of the remaining choices.

The UPCAT differs from the other entrance test because it deducts 0.25 or ¼ of a point if one answered an item incorrectly. In a way, the applicant is slightly penalized for a wrong answer. But one does not get a deduction if an item is left blank. Thus, guessing the correct answer does not always help.

The Diliman campus was my solace for a decade as a student at the UP School of Economics from 1987 to 1991 and later at the UP College of Law from 1992 to 1998.

According to the UP website, current UP admissions data reveal a chronic underrepresentation of students from public schools, particularly those in rural and underserved communities.

In the recently released UPCAT 2024 results, 44% of the UPCAT qualifiers come from private schools, and 27% come from the different science high schools around the country. Only a measly 29% came from public high schools. And among the qualifiers, a vast majority—around 70%—come from urban centers, mostly from Luzon.

To implement the policy of democratization to make the U.P. studentry more representative of the nation’s population, socio-economic and geographic considerations are now factored in the selection of campus qualifiers.

The title of the series essentially means finding positivity and making the best of difficult situations, even when faced with adversity.

The same applies to our journey as Iskolars ng Bayan. The campus molded us to fight for the causes we believe in; trained us for the skills we need to communicate ideas and rally others to effect changes in society.

If made into a local film, perhaps the title will be “When UP life gives you sunflowers.”

Sunflowers have become the symbol of devotion, loyalty and the ultimate rites of passage in the university.

As one blossom inside the campus, sunflowers, in order to grow, need full sun, just as every student treat every experience inside the university as necessary for their individual growth.

The extended deadline for filing of UPCAT applications is on April 14, 2025.

(Peyups is the moniker of the University of the Philippines. Atty. Dennis R. Gorecho heads the Seafarers’ Division of the Sapalo Velez Bundang Bulilan Law Offices. For comments, e-mail [email protected], or call 09088665786.)

