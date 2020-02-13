outbrain

40 loose firearms destroyed

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram February 13,2020 - 11:07 AM

Officials from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas destroy a rifle that is part of 40 loose firearms surrendered by members National People’s Army at the Camp Sergio Osmeña on Thursday, February 13, 2020. /Photo by Gerard Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Over 40 loose firearms, most long arms, were destroyed in a ceremony Thursday, February 13, at Camp Sergio Osmeña in Cebu City.

The ceremony was led by Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7),  and Presidential Assistant to the Visayas Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino.

The firarms were surrendered to authorities in 2019 by former members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa-Pilipinas (RPM-P) Revolutionary Proletarian Army-Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPA-ABB), a breakaway group of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

Twenty nine of the loose firearms were long firearms, including M16, US Carbine, M203, Garand, M14, and an Agram.

Eleven pistols and one revolver were also sliced into half by a cut-off machine during the destruction ceremony./elb

(With photos from Gerard Vincent Francisco)

