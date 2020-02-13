40 loose firearms destroyed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Over 40 loose firearms, most long arms, were destroyed in a ceremony Thursday, February 13, at Camp Sergio Osmeña in Cebu City.

The ceremony was led by Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), and Presidential Assistant to the Visayas Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino.

The firarms were surrendered to authorities in 2019 by former members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa-Pilipinas (RPM-P) Revolutionary Proletarian Army-Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPA-ABB), a breakaway group of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

Twenty nine of the loose firearms were long firearms, including M16, US Carbine, M203, Garand, M14, and an Agram.

Eleven pistols and one revolver were also sliced into half by a cut-off machine during the destruction ceremony./elb

(With photos from Gerard Vincent Francisco)