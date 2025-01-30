MANILA, Philippines – Senator Sherwin Gatchalian is calling for accountability in the unauthorized field trip by Bestlink College of the Philippines that endangered students, and the investment scam that defrauded teachers.

In a statement on Thursday, Gatchalian expressed deep concern over the reported “harrowing experiences” of students from Bestlink College during an unauthorized out-of-town founding anniversary celebration in Hermosa, Bataan.

READ:

Bestlink trip, scam targeting teachers: senator calls for accountability

Bestlink school denies claims of botched Bataan activity, calls it false

He stressed that such incidents underscore the need for strict safety protocols in off-campus school activities.

“Students deserve to feel safe and supported during field trips, which are meant to enhance their education. The failure to ensure students’ well-being is unacceptable,” Gatchalian said, noting that this was not the first time Bestlink College had encountered issues with its off-campus activities.

In February 2017, an off-campus activity of Bestlink College, located in Novaliches, Quezon City, left 15 dead and 40 students injured.

While the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has issued a show-cause order against the school, Gatchalian urged the agency to swiftly identify those responsible and impose appropriate sanctions and corrective measures.

“I also urge CHED, as well as schools and higher institutions, to revisit policies on off-campus activities to ensure that students’ safety is never compromised,” he added.

Scam targeting teachers

In a separate statement, Gatchalian condemned a cosmetics and skincare investment scam that defrauded teachers in Biñan, Laguna and other individuals of PHP500 million.

“I stand with them in their call for justice and accountability. Nakakalungkot at nakakagalit na may mga masasamang loob na patuloy na nanlilinlang at nagnanakaw mula sa ating mga kababayang tapat na naghahanapbuhay (It is disheartening and infuriating that unscrupulous individuals continue to deceive and steal from our hardworking countrymen),” he said.

While estafa charges have already been filed against those behind the fraudulent investment scheme, Gatchalian called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to take immediate action to assist victims.

He also urged law enforcement agencies to track down the firm’s chief executive officer, who remains unreachable.

“As we pursue justice for the victims of this scam, it is equally important to protect our citizens from falling prey to similar schemes,” he added.

Gatchalian vowed to work with concerned government agencies, including the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and educational institutions, to strengthen financial literacy programs in the country and prevent future scams. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP