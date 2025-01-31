Visayas leaders reaffirm support for President Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — Leaders in the Visayas have reaffirmed their support to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

During the event organized by Cebu Governor and ‘One Visayas Bloc’ leader Gwendolyn Garcia on Thursday, all 16 governors from Cebu and the Visayas region signed a manifesto expressing their support for Marcos and his vision for national progress.

Signatories include Garcia, Aklan Gov. Jose Enrique Miraflores, Guimaras Gov. JC Rahman Nava, Bohol Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado, Antique Gov. Rhodora Cadiao, Iloilo Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr. and Capiz Gov. Fredenil Castro.

Other officials who signed the manifesto of support were Governors Eugenio Jose Lacson (Negros Occidental), Manuel Sagarbarria (Negros Oriental), Gerard Roger Espina (Biliran), Jake Vincent Villa (Siquijor), Sharee Ann Tan (Samar), Edwin Ongchuan (Northern Samar), Ben Evardone (Eastern Samar), Jericho Petilla (Leyte) and Damian Mercado (Southern Leyte).

“We, the duly elected governors of the Visayas region, representing our respective provinces and the millions of Filipinos who call the Visayas home, stand united in our unwavering support for the administration of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.,” the manifesto read.

The so-called “unity lunch” gathered governors from the Visayas region, as well as mayors, vice mayors, councilors, provincial board members, and representatives from the Provincial Association of Barangay Councils in Cebu.

Separate manifestos of support were issued by leaders from the Visayas region to acknowledge Marcos’ commitment and achievements in nation-building.

The League of Municipalities in Cebu praised Marcos’ consistent efforts “to lead the Philippines as an economic force to be reckoned with in Asia,” saying his unwavering commitment to safety and domestic security has attracted foreign investments, resulting in significant rewards for the country.

The Philippine Councilors League (PCL)-Cebu Chapter also hailed the Marcos administration’s actions “promoting general welfare and contributing to nation-building.”

“His firm leadership has resulted in progressive and dynamic results and responsiveness to the needs of Filipinos,” the PCL-Cebu Chapter’s manifesto, signed by its president Ricardo Pepito and its 16 members, with seven Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation members also expressing their support.

The SK Federation supported the “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines) governance vision, saying they “stand together for better governance built on justice, equality, accountability, unity, and integrity.”

The endorsement follows a similar event in August 2024 when First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos received Manifestos of Support from leaders in Cebu on behalf of the President. (PNA)

