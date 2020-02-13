On Valentine’s Day, this zoo will let you name a rat or roach after your ex and feed it to animals

While others might see Valentine’s Day as the day to spread love to one another, a zoo in the United States would like to propose an alternative for anyone with a lingering vengeful spirit.

San Antonio Zoo in Texas offers an event named “Cry Me A Cockroach” “to mend that broken heart,” according to the zoo’s official website. Its special service involves allowing its customers to name a roach or a rat after their ex before it gets devoured by birds and reptiles.

The zoo priced its cockroach service for $5 (over P250), while those who want to see a rodent named after their ex get eaten by a reptile will have to pay $25 (over P1,200).

Aside from the spectacle, the zoo will also be handing out certificates to the participants which they can share on their social media pages.

The zoo also promoted its event on Facebook last Friday, Feb. 7, “[e]ven if all your exes don’t live in Texas,” the post stated.

San Antonio Zoo also assured on its website that the rodents, which it uses for the daily scheduled feeding of its animals, are pre-frozen and delivered from a mouse farm. As for the roaches, the creatures have been sourced from a professional roach breeder and are maintained and cared for by its own Reptile Department.

Those who cannot join the zoo’s event can still watch the event via live streaming this Friday, Feb. 14. NVG