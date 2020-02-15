PresyoMerkado: Promoting digestive health with papaya

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Christopher Columbus used to call papaya as the “fruit of the angels” because of its sweet, soft and butter-like consistency.

Unlike the other fruits, papaya can easily be found in the markets throughout the year. This fruit can be prepared as a shake, mixed in a fruit salad or eaten raw.

Papaya is not only good for the eyes and skin, but it can also help lower cholesterol because of its fiber content.

The nutrients found in papaya like folate, vitamin C, beta-carotene, and vitamin E help reduce the risks of colon cancer.

Unsa pay inyong gi paabot? Mamalit na ta!

Sa Carbon Public Market, daghan ta ug makita nga papaya nga gibaligya sa tag P45 pesos ang kilo. / dcb