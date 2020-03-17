DOH official tested positive for coronavirus – Vergeire

MANILA, Philippines — A Department of Health (DOH) official has tested positive for the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In an interview over dzMM on Tuesday evening, Health Undersecretary Rosette Vergeire said that the patient is a DOH Director from its Central Office.

“Mayroon po kaming isang kawani ng aming kagawaran na nagpositibo sa COVID-19. Ang kumakalat na impormasyon ay hindi po partially true, kasi po ang kumakalat ay isang director at isang undersecretary ang nagpositibo. Hindi po totoo iyon. Ang nagpositibo po ay director ng central office ng DOH,” Vergeire said.

She noted the DOH official is already included in the Health department’s latest update on the COVID-19 cases in the country.

The DOH official is currently in stable condition, Vergeire said.

The Health department earlier reported 45 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infection to 187. Of the number, 12 have already died while four recovered.

The International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses named the virus that causes COVID-19 as SARS-CoV-2. It is believed to have first jumped from an animal host to humans in Wuhan, China.

The virus causes mild symptoms such as fever and cough for most people but experts said that older adults with preexisting health conditions were more vulnerable to the coronavirus, particularly those aged over 60-years-old.

To prevent infection, authorities are urging people to practice regular hand washing, cover the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and avoid close contact with those who show respiratory symptoms.