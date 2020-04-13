DepEd Sec. Briones now COVID-19 negative

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Briones is now negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Good news. Early this morning nagtext sa akin si [Health] Secretary [Francisco] Duque na ang resulta ng test ko ay negative (Secretary Duque texted me and said the result of my test is negative),” she said in an interview on GMA’s Unang Hirit on Monday, four days after she announced she tested positive for the illness.

Briones, 79, earlier said she is asymptomatic.

Her positive test result was released on the afternoon of April 8 and was announced to the public on April 9.

According to Briones, more than 20 of her staff members are also in isolation.

She said she is still awaiting test results for her family.

Briones is the second Cabinet official to catch the coronavirus disease next to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

