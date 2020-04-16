Order your delicious meals with Orange Brutus delivery

On a typical day, markets would usually be packed including malls and restaurants in Cebu.

But this is not a typical day.

As the increasing number of coronavirus cases corresponds to the extension of enhanced community quarantine, more and more people practice social distancing and stay indoors.

As a result, more and more restaurants adapt and find new ways to find revenues amid this pandemic.

While we are binge-watching our favorite shows, more and more restaurants are staying afloat by opening options for delivery.

If you’re within the delivery radius, order your favorite Orange Brutus dish now!

Start your day with a selection from their Breakfast All Day menu with their Hotdog, Tocino, Chorizo, and Longaniza Meal.

You can either choose hot chocolate, hot coffee, or a 12 ounce drink to complement your meal.

For lunch and dinner, enjoy their favorite Sizzling Burger Steak and choose from either the original or spicy meat option. For more variety, opt for their 1 piece chicken plus spaghetti meal or go for an additional egg and veggies for your meal.

For deliveries call 255.4783 or 255.2972 for your take-out orders. And order via Food Panda or GrabFood for your deliveries or visit this link to view their menu: Orange Brutus Menu.