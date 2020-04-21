Five self-care tips from Ayala Center Cebu

Our mental well-being is just as important as our physical health. Here are five self-care tips to keep inner peace and calm during these challenging times:

Plan the day

Make a daily schedule and stick to a routine in order to be productive throughout the day. Make a list of goals, things to try out at home, and create a healthy balance between work, play and rest.

Check in on friends and family

Despite the distance, keeping oneself connected is vital. Although the quarantine has limited meet-ups with loved ones, technology has made it possible to reach out to them through social media to remind them that they are not alone.

Give back to the community

Lend a hand and help make a difference by helping provide frontliners and essential workers with personal protective equipment and packed meals, and indigent communities with food and supplies. Donate Globe Rewards shopping points through the Globe Rewards app on iOS or Android.

Breathe and relax

Take some time to unwind and get some much needed rest. During difficult times, it is important to take time off to pause, find peace, and meditate. Visit Ayala Center Cebu’s Facebook page and join the 7-day meditation challenge with Holly Dychangco.

Exercise and eat healthy

Stay healthy by doing stimulating exercises and making nutritious home-cooked meals. Take part in Ayala Center Cebu online #MallIntoShape fitness sessions and meal preparation demos on Facebook and Instagram.

Shop for food essentials at Metro Supermarket open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rustan’s Supermarket, open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Healthy Options, open from 11 AM to 6 PM on Monday to Saturday.

For more information on #MallIntoShape and updates on store hours, like www.facebook.com/AyalaCebu and follow @ayalacentercebu on Instagram. For updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.doh.gov.ph/2019-nCov.