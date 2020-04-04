Motorcycle tandem kills HVT from Guihulngan City

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental-A female high-value target (HVT) was shot dead by still unidentified motorcycle tandem while traversing the road in Barangay Bulado, Guihulngan City this morning, April 22, 2020.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, director of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO), identified the victim as Zelsun Blue Behag, a resident of Barangay Poblacion in the same city.

“Nangutana mi sa San Carlos drug personality daw na didto. Minyo dayon dunay ka live-in diri. Duha among nakitang motibo. It’s either love triangle or drugs gihapon iyang business dati. High value na siya sa San Carlos,” Entoma told CDN Digital.

(We were told by our contacts that she is a drug personality in San Carlos City. She is married but also has a common-law-husband in Guihulngan City. We are now pursuing two possible motives in our ongoing investigation. The killing could have resulted from a love triangle or the victim’s illegal drug business.)

Entoma said he could only surmise that suspects waited for Behag outside of her residence and found the opportunity to kill her while she traveled on board her motorcycle.

“Basin kaila na sila sa suspects. (She could have known the suspects) ,” said Entoma who added that it was unlikely for Behag to be going outside of her residence in defiance of the enhanced community quarantine if she weren’t meeting with someone important or going to someplace important.

Entoma said they will be checking Behag’s cellular phone to identify the individuals who were in touch with her prior to her killing.

Police investigators recovered five empty shells from a caliber 45 and two deformed slugs believed to have come from the same firearm at the crime scene. / dcb