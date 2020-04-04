No closure of Suba Fishport, only regular disinfection to be done

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will not be closing the Suba Fishport despite an individual who works in the area proving positive to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said the Fish Port, which is a major source of goods for the city, will not be closed for fishermen, vendors, and other workers.

The nearby Pasil Fish Market relies on the port’s operation and closing it might cause a huge decline in fish supply in the city.

With this, regular disinfection will be conducted in the fish port and fish market, along with strict monitoring of social distancing and regular temperature checks.

The disinfection may be done on a daily basis depending on the necessity or by partitions on certain days.

The mayor also assured that the Carbon Market will remain open with the corresponding schedule. Disinfection will be done every Monday while the rest of the week, the public going in and out will strictly be monitored.

The mayor urged strict compliance from all workers of the fish ports and the shoppers who enter the area. He said the city counts on their cooperation to contain the spread of the virus in the city’s most crucial public spaces.

Currently, the City Health Department is conducting contact tracing in Suba to identify any more individuals who might have been infected by the coronavirus. /rcg