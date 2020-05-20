Pregnant women nearing due date is Talisay City’s 17th COVID patient

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman who is about to give birth tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Talisay City.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, that the 32-year-old woman from Barangay Tabunok went for a routine check-up at a hospital in Cebu City on May 15, when she was swabbed.

This was her last check-up before her scheduled cesarean delivery, and she was swabbed as a protocol for admitted patients, Gullas said in the post. The date of her delivery, however, was not revealed in the post.

“We have contacted all family members and they are home quarantined and all are scheduled for swabbing. Gibantayan nasad ilang balay sa barangay ug sa kapulisan. (The police are guarding their house),” said the mayor.

The soon-to-be mother is the 17th COVID-19 patient in Talisay City.

The city is currently under modified enhanced community quarantine (GCQ) due to the rising cases in the city.

Gullas urged the residents to continue to follow the quarantine protocols of staying at home and maintaining social distancing.

Recently, the mayor expressed his concerns over the increasing number of cases in the city and deaths as well.

He has ordered a probe on the mortality cases in the city and their correlation to the spread of the virus./bmjo