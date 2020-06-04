Beeps to start plying Talisay City to Cebu City routes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect more modern jeepneys (beeps or bus-jeepneys) to be plying the streets as Talisay City has launched today, June 4, 2020, 10 beep units that will bring passengers from Talisay City to Cebu City.

According to the Talisay city government, five buses will ply the route of Tabunok, Talisay City to Taboan, Cebu City and vice versa while another five will ply Poblacion, Talisay City to Taboan, Cebu City and vice versa.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has already given a go signal for the beeps to temporarily operate in the two routes.

The commuting public can wait for the bus at the Alturas Terminal in Barangay Tabunok and beside the church in Barangay Poblacion.

The beeps will run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for the two routes.

The minimum fare would start at P11 and can go up to P24 from Poblacion to Taboan or P21 for Tabunok to Taboan.

The buses will still accommodate half capacity with respect to social distancing and yellow X-marks on the seats to indicate which seats can be occupied or not.

The city government has urged the public to follow the guidelines set for a safe beep ride, especially that the beeps will traverse an intercity route./dbs