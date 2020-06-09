Philippines’ COVID-19 cases nearing the 23,000-mark

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported 518 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases on Tuesday, for a total of 22,992.

Of the new cases, 280 were “fresh” or those patients whose test results were released within the last three days while 238 cases were “late” reports.

A total of 4,736 have so far recovered from the viral illness while 1,071 died, the DOH said.

The government’s task force in charge of policy-making amid the COVID-19 pandemic is set to present to President Duterte on Thursday its recommendation on whether to extend, lift or modify the various lockdown measures imposed nationwide to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Malacañang earlier said Metro Manila—where the bulk of COVID-19 infection was recorded— has “even” chances of being downgraded to the most lenient modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) or remaining under general community quarantine (GCQ)

As for the other areas, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said there could be new classifications of community quarantine in different parts of the country on June 16.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Pangasinan, Albay, Western Visayas, Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Davao City are currently under GCQ until June 15.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country is under MGCQ, the lowest form of community quarantine enforced by the government.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .