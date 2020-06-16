17 families in Catmon under home quarantine after resident test positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 17 families in Catmon town, northern Cebu, are now under home quarantine after one of its residents tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVDI-19).

The patient, a 42-year-old man from Barangay San Jose, who works in Lapu-Lapu City.

The patient, whose test results showing he is positive of COVID-19, has been transferred to the Bayanihan Field Center in Cebu City, according to municipal Mayor Irish Gestopa.

In an update posted on the town’s COVID-19 page on Monday evening, June 15, Gestopa said the patient experienced fever and lumbar pains while working in Lapu-Lapu City last May 31.

The patient came home to Catmon last June 4 while experiencing the same symptoms, the mayor said.

The patient sought consultation in a hospital in the neighboring town of Sogod on June 6 where he was diagnosed with urinary tract infection.

He was swabbed for COVID-19 on June 8 because of his cough. His positive test results came in last Saturday, June 13.

“The patient was then brought to our identified Isolation Center, while their house and the nearby residents have been cordoned for safety purposes,” Gestopa said.

The mayor added that the patient’s family, some neighbors, and those who have come in contact with him, a total of 17 families, are now under home quarantine.

“A twenty-four-hour on-duty personnel [is] watching over all of them. Their needs have been facilitated as well,” she said. / dcb