No cause for alarm: Bohol now has 7 COVID cases

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu -Another locally stranded individual who recently arrived in Bohol province tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

Quoting a report from the Department of Health (DOH), Governor Arthur Yap said that the LSI came from Cebu and arrived in their province on June 6. The patient was made to undergo PCR test and placed on isolation in compliance with the protocol for returning residents.

“Maski ug wala siya’y gibati nga simtomas, nagpabilin siya nga naka-isolate pagka-karon. Nagsugod na pud ang contact tracing,” Yap said in a Facebook post Tuesday night, June 16, 2020.

(Even if the patient remains asymptomatic, he/she remains in isolation. Contract tracing for his/her immediate contacts have also started.)

As of Tuesday, Bohol province has recorded seven active cases of the infection, seven recoveries, and one death.

Of its active cases, five were LSIs while two were personnel of a private hospital in Tagbilaran City.

Yap is asking Boholanos not to be alarmed by the discovery of COVID-19 cases in their province. He said that the number of cases of the infection is nothing compared to the number of SLIs that were already sent home.

He said that the provincial government already sent home 1, 613 LSIs who already completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine while 2, 573 have remained in isolation and will also be sent home as soon as they complete the required quarantine period.

“We are managing and watching the situation very carefully,” the governor said.

Yap said that the spread of the infection can also be avoided if Boholanons will adhere to government reminders on the need to stay at home, observe social distancing, wearing of face masks, and ensuring cleanliness.

“Manghinaut usab ako sa inyong suporta ug kooperasyon,” he said.

(I am appealing for your support and cooperation.)