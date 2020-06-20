Filipinos told: Register online before flying home

Following instructions from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippine embassies and consulates around the world have advised Filipinos overseas returning to the country via Ninoy Aquino International Airport to register online before their flights home.

In advisories issued to Filipinos in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, the Philippine diplomatic posts said overseas Filipinos arriving at NAIA must register and fill out the electronic case investigation form (e-CIF) on the Philippine Red Cross website (ecif.redcross.com.ph) prior to their scheduled arrival.

Submission of the application will generate a QR Code that returning Filipinos must save on their mobile phones or tablets by taking a screenshot. They may also print out a copy of the code.

The DFA also advised overseas Filipino workers to register with the OFW Assistance Information System (Oasis) through links on the websites of the Department of Labor and Employment (https://www.dole.gov.ph/ofw-assistance-information-system-oasis/ or the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (http://oasis.owwa.gov.ph/).

Upon arrival, the QR Code must be presented for verification during the health assessment and RT-PCR Testing for COVID-19 conducted at the NAIA One-Stop Shop.

“Accomplishing the e-CIF and registering in the Oasis system prior to arrival will facilitate immigration and quarantine clearance for entry into the Philippines” the advisories said.

The online registration will help the NAIA One-Stop Shop prepare for logistics for arriving OFWs.

Due to limited personnel and equipment at the one-stop shop, the airport at present could only accommodate up to 1,000 arrivals, all of whom must be subjected to COVID-19 testing and 14-day quarantine either in government facilities or in their hometown.

The Inter-Agency Task Forces on Emerging Infectious Diseases earlier said arriving Filipinos would only be quarantined while waiting for their COVID-19 test results within 72 hours.

Arriving Filipinos who are OFWs must go to the OWWA section for their quarantine center assignments. Seafarers will be accommodated by their manning agencies. Non-OFWs will be taken care of by the Department of Tourism.

Those who tested negative may already proceed to their hometowns where they may complete their quarantine.