Six puroks in San Fernando’s barangay under lockdown
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six puroks in Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando town in southern Cebu will be placed under a localized lockdown for the next 15 days or from August 3 to 17, 2020.
San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya issued Executive Order No. 20 on Sunday, August 2, naming the following sub-villages to be placed under the localized lockdown: Bugnay, Kalabasa, Pinya, Tambis, Kalubihan, and Avocado.
Barangay Pitalo, with a total of 17 cases of which 12 remains active, has the highest number of COVID-19 infection in the southern Cebu town./dbs
