Cebu City PROBE notes lesser quarantine violators

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Prevention, Restoration, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) team has noticed a decrease in the number of violators in the past two days.

PROBE Head Racquel Arce said that since Monday, August 3, 2020, fewer violators were apprehended per day.

On Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020, only 30 violators were apprehended, although Arce said this could also be due to the rainy weather.

“Medyo ulan-ulan man sad run adlawa mao nga gamay rag nanggawas. Pero kung imo tan-awon nigamay gyod ang violators kumpara atong weekend nga tig 500 gyod ato nadakpan,” said

(It is raining today so the people may be staying in. However, if you notice, the violators have become fewer compared last weekend when we apprehended 500 people.)

On the first two days since Cebu City was downgraded to General Community Quarantine, the city apprehended more than 1,000 violators. Since GCQ began, the violators have been reduced to at least 100 per day.

Arce said that information may have finally been disseminated to the public that quarantine passes will still be in effect even under GCQ, despite not being mandatory as stated by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Mayor Edgardo Labella chose to continue with the quarantine passes to control the movement of the public even under GCQ.

“Makita nimo nga nakat-on raman gyod sila. Wala man miy mga nadakpan nga second offender. Padayon lang gyod ta nga pag inform sa mga tawo sa guidelines,” said Arce.

(We can see that they actually learn. We have not apprehended a second offender. We will continue to the inform the public on the guidelines.)

Arce hopes that the downward trend would continue in the next few days, especially on the next weekend, so as to minimize the chances of spreading the coronavirus.

She reminds the public that although they can go out on Sundays, they still need to have a quarantine passes. She also urged them to go out only if necessary. /bmjo