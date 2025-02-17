Mandaue City bans sale and trade of toxic pufferfish

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The sale, distribution, and trade of raw, fresh, or processed pufferfish (Family Tetraodontidae) are now prohibited in Mandaue City.

The City Council approved a resolution on Monday, Feb. 17, adopting and implementing the provisions of Fisheries Administrative Order (FAO) No. 249, Series of 2014. This order, issued by the Department of Agriculture – Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, aims to prevent the health risks associated with consuming pufferfish, which contains tetrodotoxin (TTX), a highly potent neurotoxin.

TTX can cause severe poisoning and even death when ingested, making the handling and sale of pufferfish extremely dangerous. The council’s resolution seeks to reinforce the national ban at the local level, ensuring stricter enforcement to protect public health.

Councilor Editha Flores Cabahug, the resolution’s author, emphasized the city’s commitment to safeguarding residents from health risks.

“The adoption and strict implementation of FAO No. 249 at the local level will strengthen enforcement, ensuring compliance among vendors, markets, restaurants, and other stakeholders in Mandaue City to protect public health and safety,” the resolution states.

Violators of the order may face imprisonment of no less than two (2) months and no more than one (1) year, a fine ranging from ten thousand pesos (P10,000) to one hundred thousand pesos (P100,000), or both. If the offense is committed by a corporation, any director, officer, or agent who authorizes, orders, or carries out the act shall be penalized.

By implementing this measure, the Mandaue City government aims to prevent potential health hazards and ensure the safety of its residents.

