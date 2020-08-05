Police going after those selling plasma to COVID-19 patients

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Police in Central Visayas are going after those who are selling good plasma that can help treat those who are suffering from severe cases of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, the director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), told the media during a call conference on Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020, that they are now investigating reports about individuals selling good plasma to Covid-19 patients.

“It’s illegal. It is a criminal act. It is like selling your body part,” said Ferro.

According to Ferro, the selling of plasma to those who need it is such a terrible act coming from someone who just recovered from their battle against Covid-19.

‘This is a God-given gift, it should not be for sale’

This is one of the reasons why he is promoting plasma donation among his men to send a message to the public that plasma should be donated, not sold.

“That’s why I’m promoting the donation of plasma, so that we can tell the people that this gift from God is a gift of life. This is a God-given gift, it should not be for sale,” he said.

Ferro said he has directed all station commanders in the region to monitor closely in their respective areas of responsibility if the selling of plasma is being done there.

As of now, they are still awaiting the results of their investigation. Those caught doing this will be charged appropriately. /bmjo