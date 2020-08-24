NewNorMALLing: How to stay fashionable wearing PPEs while going to a mall

In the first few months of the year 2020, the current virus outbreak was seen less of a threat and people were compliant with the idea that there are yet positive cases in the country. Little did we know that in a blink of an eye, a sudden rise in the curve was made as the contagious virus transformed our way of living and how the world looked.

Streets are now empty as people are encouraged to stay indoors, skies are trail-free with air travels put into a halt, and with every passing day, the shift in what people wear is becoming evident.

As seen on the news, frontliners are clad with PPEs or personal protective equipment. Wearing of protective clothing such as masks, face shields, coveralls and full body suits has become the new normal in the COVID world.

Though our lockdown wardrobes are designed for extra protection from the virus, needless to say, it’s limiting the people’s choice of expressing themselves through what they wear.

In our highly visual culture, PPEs are just lacking when it comes to fashion and it demands a more vivid and emotionally evocative statement in its design.

Ayala Center Cebu recently launched their #NewNorMALLing exhibit where reimagined designs of masks and PPEs made by notable and celebrated Filipino designers were featured to showcase the idea that people could still go to the mall and stay fashionable.

Spearheaded by Ayala, 14 Filipino designers displayed their creations with themes and advocacies incorporated into their designs. Amid the tragedies brought by the pandemic, these artists honed their creative drive by making these beautiful creations as a way to maintain connection with the community and to share hope through fashion and art.

1.) Mak Tumang – LOVE BEHIND THE LAVA.

“The Filipino notion of Bayanihan or Unity is still as vicious and as raging as the lava flow. Like all the waves in our lives, we take calamities, natural disasters, and a pandemic with an eagerness to overcome it. Bubbles of support from all corners of the country and selfless hearts jointly reached out to help those in need. I want to emphasize the value of fashion, passion and compassion while showcasing Filipino Talent.”

2.) Mel Maria

“Casual cool with a Mindanao influence on my design, my PPE is your go-to, everyday essential, to conform with the new normal order. Wearable yet chic dressing.”

3.) Mike Yapching – HERE COMES THE BRIDE.

“The wedding industry took a big hit following this pandemic. Dates postponed gathering reduced to a minimum, and the mandatory wearing of masks. This collection of Bridal Masks is our way of saying: “It’s OK to walk down the aisle.”

4.) NewNormPH – CHIC & STYLE.

“As we embrace this “new normal” let NewNormph Facemask enhance your daily style choices while keeping you protected. Exclusively designed with high quality printed polyester for the outer cloth and charcoal cotton lining, NewNormph gives you that option to add extra protection with its filter.”

5.) Philip Rodriguez – LABAN PILIPINAS

“LABAN PILIPINAS depicts that Filipinos are survivors. Steadfast and resilient in times such as these. If we work together, we can heal as one. Let’s continue to support Filipino Designers. BUY FILIPINO.”

6.) Philipp Tampus

“Inspired by Mondrian Art popularised in fashion by Parisian designer Yves Saint Laurent, my pieces are but a replica of form and color blocking details, creating a lively look.”

7.) Rei Escario – IN A BUBBLE.

“It’s all about volume and room for comfort, living in our present state of uncertainty, I’m inspired to create calmness amidst the chaos idea, living in our own bubble and making fashion our safe haven.”

8.) Kayod Pilipino – WORKWEAR PPE.

“While Cebu’s working class protect each other by wearing PPEs in the new normal, they also show off their company’s logo, slogan, and colors. Giving us hope that we will rise above this pandemic and rebuild our economy, by wearing clothing with appropriate function.”

9.) Jongz Loquinario

“I adhere to a fashionable alternative to dressing, the fierce and fearless side of fashion as a protective form of garment.”

10.) IA Coca – FUNCTIONALITY

“As we adopt to a new normal I have focused on the need for practicality into my designs. Although PPEs and face masks were born out of necessity, I have infused fun, and a sense of style to their function.”

11.) Hans Coquilla

“Design can be driven by trends, and my aesthetics say fiercely tactical. With military mindset hinged on the new norm, and so does my fashion, it adapts to adopt what’s in season.”

12.) Griffins Malazarte – COVER UP.

“As a fashion designer and a public servant, I keep fashion to its core. A direct approach to a clean, utilitarian state of style, my design simply defines how protective fashion should be, safely straightforward and on point. Let’s support the creative minds of Filipino designers and bring local to a global reach, by unifying our voices and defining our forward-thinking visions, together we will rise as one in fashion.”

13.) Edwin Alba — SUN WU.

“My design direction took me far east with this piece. Inspired by the great warrior of China “Sun Wu” I mix Asian themes with prints of the blue and white Chinese porcelain details.”

14.) Dexter Alazas – HABLONUEVO

“HABLONUEVO is the New Weaves of Cebu. It’s my Fashion-forward take on things of the past and making it simply significant for the future, inspired to make Cebu’s very own local handwoven textile not just as an heirloom piece to treasure but an artisanal craft to be proud of.”

The #NewNorMALLing exhibit displayed at The Gallery was launched last August 14, 2020 and a live online walkthrough was hosted by Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2014, Kris Janson.

All 14 designs will be auctioned online on Ayala Center Cebu’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AyalaCebu and proceeds are going to various barangay isolation centers. The #NewNorMALLing exhibit and auction will run until August 30, 2020.

The team up is just one of the many elements encompassing the mall’s campaign on #NewNorMALLing which aims to educate the shoppers on the new norm in malling safely. This is about messages of proper mask wearing, adherence to the health & safety protocols, personal hygiene & purposeful shopping.

For more information, like @AyalaCebu on Facebook and follow @AyalaCenterCebu on Twitter, Instagram and the Viber Community.