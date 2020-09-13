In Talisay City, Weekend buy-busts yield 10 drug suspects, P400K worth of shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 10 drug suspects were arrested in separate buy-bust operations that were implemented under the “Oplan Limpyo Talisay” program of the Talisay City Police in a span of seven hours starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, until 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Of the arrested, four are considered high-value individuals (HVI).

Talisay police also confiscated around 56.98 grams of suspected shabu worth P401, 416.

Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said that their biggest haul of 8.68 grams or P74, 648 worth of shabu happened at 3:30 a.m. this Sunday. They also arrested Marianita Java Villarmea, 47; Ryan Muyco Avillanida, 18; and Christudio Romano Legaspina, 43, in an operation on 7th Street in Barangay Bulacao.

Villarmea was the subject of their operation, Pelare said.

“The suspect was consistently subject of reports on her involvement in [the] illegal drug trade,” said Pelare.

Villarmea is getting help from Avillanida, who works as a water refiller in Barangay Tabunok where he also resides, and Legaspina, a delivery man who comes from Barangay Bulacao.

Pelare said they continue to conduct background checks on the three suspects to especially identify their contacts.

The other arrested individuals were Emmanuel Cañada Dejan, Marvin Deiparine, John Paul Cabaluna, Cindy Marie Amoratan, Dexter Labuca Cabalda, Junrey Baculpo Radan, and Jerby Labajo.

Talisay police presented all of the 10 arrested drug suspects to Police Colonel Aladdin Collado, the new Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) on Sunday morning.

“Dahil nakagawa kayo ng kasalanan, pagbayaran nyo,” Collado told the drug suspects.

Collado said that the police will continue to go after those who are engaged in illegal drug activities. / dcb