More Cebu schools are now powered by Smart

PLDT-Smart has partnered with the University of Southern Philippines Foundation, Cebu Technological University, Cebu Eastern College, Abellana National High School and Cordova National High School, through the provision of PLDT Home WiFi and Smart Bro Pocket WiFi devices for their students and teachers. Under the partnership, these schools have availed of the broadband devices at a discounted price, as part of PLDT and Smart’s broad effort to assist the education sector as it transitions to the new normal of e-learning.

“By joining hands with our partners in the education sector, we embody PLDT-Smart’s core value of Malasakit by ensuring good customer experience via accessibility of connectivity and digital solutions,” shares Atty. Maria Jane Paredes, AVP/Center Head, Public Affairs VisMin.

“We, in Smart, continue to give our full support to the education community as they prepare for the coming school year amid the pandemic. We equip the teachers and students with connectivity devices at discounted rates and affordable Internet and mobile data packages to aid them in their e-learning requirements. Furthermore, we will expand our support and understand further their various needs through conducting online activities, webinars and consultations,” says Hoyle Disuanco, VP/Dept. Head of Smart Regional Customer Dev’t. for VisMin.