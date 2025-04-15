Skyro partners with Metro Retail to expand flexible financing nationwide

Skyro, one of the fastest-growing financial technology (fintech) companies in the country, has partnered with Metro Retail, the largest operator of department stores and hypermarkets in the Visayas region, to expand access to affordable and flexible financial services beyond Metro Manila.

This partnership brings Skyro’s innovative financing solutions to more consumers, making it easier for them to shop for essential items without financial strain.

As part of this collaboration, Metro Retail customers can take advantage of Skyro’s Zero Down payment promo in eight locations outside Metro Manila. Shoppers in Samar and Leyte: Metro Calbayog, Metro Catbalogan and Metro Maasin, Negros Occidental: Metro Hinigaran and Metro Talisay, Cebu: Metro Mambaling and Metro Naga, Cavite: Metro Imus can now enjoy up to Php 55,000 in financed amounts for furniture, appliances and gadgets – without needing to pay upfront.

“We’re thrilled about our partnership with Metro Retail as it opens up more opportunities for Filipinos outside of Metro Manila to access flexible financing and bring home the items they’ve always wanted – on their own terms,” shared Lowen Medina, Skyro Head for POS Business.

With a shared commitment of bringing joy to Filipinos, Metro Retail’s General Manager of the Home Business Unit, Shiela Enriquez added, “Our partnership with Skyro reflects our dedication to helping customers bring home items that enhance their lives. With Skyro’s accessible financing options, shopping for what they need will be easier.”

Beyond the Zero Downpayment offer, Skyro also offers Flexi, one of the most customer-friendly product loans in the country. This feature lets customers to adjust their monthly payment or due date – no paperwork, no questions asked, giving them the flexibility to manage their finances on their terms.

Customers in these eight Metro Retail locations can enjoy these exclusive loan offers from Skyro by downloading the Skyro app for free on Apple Store for iPhone users, and Google Play for Android users, and enjoy flexible payment and cashback features on Skyro.

To know more about Skyro, visit https://www.skyro.ph/ and follow its social media accounts, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok.