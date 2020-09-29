Mandaue City logs 5 COVID deaths in 1 month

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of five Mandaue City residents were reported to have died of the coronavirus disease in a period of one month, from August 13 to September 11, 2020, raising the city’s fatality count to 140.

But the deaths were reported by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) Monday night, Sept. 28.

The city’s new fatalities are aged between 50 to 65-years-old. These are MC2213, MC1948, MC1987, MC2073, and MC2149.

“Statistics on death is not reported on a daily basis. It is a consolidation of Covid-related or incidental deaths. This is because deaths are officially encoded only upon confirmation, or verification, through the availability of death certificates,” PIO said.

Mandaue City also logged four new cases and nine recoveries all coming from the community on Monday increasing its number of recoveries to 1, 997 while its active cases slightly dropped to 159.

The city’s new cases are from Barangays Canduman, Cubacub, Umapad, and Tipolo.

Four of the city’s recoveries, on the other hand, come from Barangay Pagsabungan while one each is from Barangays Cabancanalan, Canduman, Banilad, Maguikay, and Tabok.