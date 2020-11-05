Talisay City reactivates motorcycle wiper patrol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City Police relaunched the motorcycle wiper patrol team (MWP) to boost police visibility in the city as the Christmas season approaches.

“The MWP is a police intervention wherein policemen in full battle gear will crisscross the busy district 24/7 to ensure no one dares to commit a crime. Created to deter robberies and thieveries, the MWP aggressively visits banks, pawnshops, drug stores, malls, and other business establishments in the commercial district,” said the Talisay City Police in a statement.

The policemen in the MWP will serve as a quick response to crimes happening around the city since it is easier for motorcycles to squeeze through traffic and get on the crime scene on time for possible intervention.

Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas expressed high hopes for the MWP to increase the monitoring and surveillance of criminal activities in the city especially during the Christmas season when businesses are expected to be booming and consumers rushing.

“With MWP, personnel from our local police will be onboard motorcycles and conduct non-stop patrols in different areas in our city, particularly focused in our business centers in Barangays Bulacao and Tabunok.”

“In motorcycles, the MWP can respond faster and can bypass heavy traffic to respond to incidents. The constant presence of MWP in our business centers will ensure that criminal elements will think twice in committing crimes,” said Gullas.

Aside from the reactivation of the MWPs, additional community police precincts were also activated in Barangays Bulacao, Linao, and Tangke to extend the police presence in the city.

Gullas said that as more precincts are established, it will also provide more police personnel to deter crime and protect the city residents. /rcg