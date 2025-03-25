April 2025 holidays: DOLE issues pay guidelines 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With multiple holidays lined up in April, employees and employers alike are reminded of the proper pay computations, especially for those required to work on these days.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday, March 25, released an advisory, Labor Advisory No. 04, Series of 2025, outlining the wage payment rules for four regular holidays and one special non-working day in April.

The April 2025 holidays are:

•April 1 (Eid’l Fitr)

•April 9 (Araw ng Kagitingan)

•April 17 (Maundy Thursday)

•April 18 (Good Friday)

•April 19 (Black Saturday) – Special Non-Working Day

Holiday pay

Under the advisory, employees who do not report for work on regular holidays are still entitled to 100 percent of their daily wage, provided they were present or on paid leave the day before the holiday.

Those who work on a regular holiday are entitled to 200 percent of their daily wage for the first eight hours, while those exceeding eight hours get an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate.

If the holiday falls on an employee’s rest day and they report for duty, they should receive an extra 30 percent on top of the 200 percent holiday pay.

No work, no pay

Meanwhile, for the special (non-working) day on April 19 (Black Saturday), the “no work, no pay” rule applies unless a company policy or collective bargaining agreement states otherwise.

Those who work on this day are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their daily wage for the first eight hours, while those exceeding eight hours will receive an extra 30 percent of their hourly rate.

If Black Saturday coincides with an employee’s rest day and they report to work, they must be paid 150 percent of their daily wage for the first eight hours and an additional 30 percent for overtime.

DOLE urged employers to comply with these wage rules to ensure fair compensation for workers during the April 2025 holiday season.

