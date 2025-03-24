Bohol provides financial aid to Canlaon City after Kanlaon eruption

TAGBILARAN CITY — The Bohol provincial government has provided financial aid to Canlaon City, which was affected by the Mt. Kanlaon eruption in December 2024.

Dr. Anthony Damalerio, provincial disaster and risk reduction officer, on behalf of Bohol Gov. Aris Aumentado, handed over P500,000 to Canlaon City Mayor Jose Cardenas.

The turnover was done during the 1st Quarter Regional Disaster and Risk Reduction Council meeting in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental on Monday, March 24.

Joel Erestain, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) regional director, and Donato Sermeno III, newly appointed Negros Island Region OCD director, witnessed the ceremony.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, 1,882 families composed of 6,027 persons from Canlaon City were displaced by the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon in December 2024.

In January this year, three ash emissions were observed from the crater of Kanlaon Volcano, generating plumes that drifted to the west and southwest, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Last month, a minor explosion occurred at the crater of the Kanlaon Volcano, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

