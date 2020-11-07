More than a Mango: Freshco Cebu launches fruity surprises in time for 11/11 sale

Get ready for a fruity Freshco November!

Releasing a fresh take on mouthwatering tropical goodness, Freshco Cebu Dried Fruits is launching its latest product, presenting a warm familiar blend of flavors that we all know and love. From the classic tanginess of dried mangoes to the sweet earthiness of dried jackfruit to the salty-sour combination of dried green mangoes, Freshco Cebu’s new Dried Fruit Mix is mind-blowingly addictive!

The Buy-One-Take-One promos will continue until supplies last.

Perfect for snacking at home or moving on-the-go, Freshco Cebu’s Dried Fruit Mix is a delightful blend of dried mangoes, dried green mangoes, dried jackfruit, dried papaya, and dried pineapple. The fruit mix is currently available on Shopee and Lazada for P60.00, along with Freshco Cebu’s other listed products.

11/11 Online Sale

Participating in the nationwide 11/11 sale, Freshco Cebu will be offering a 15% discount on all available products on its Shopee and Lazada shops (shop name: Beeggymen Trade Center).

Additionally, the following items are also available for Buy-One-Take-One deals:

Freshco Dark Chocolate Mangoes (60 grams) | P85.00

Freshco Dark Chocolate Mangoes Box (120 grams) | P210.00

Freshco White Chocolate Mangoes (60 grams) | P85.00

Freshco White Chocolate Mangoes (120 grams) | P210.00

Cebu Mabuhay Dark Chocolate Mangoes (60 grams) | P85.00

Freshco Banana Chips (100 grams) | P33.00

Freshco Mango Rolls (100 grams) | P68.00

Freshco Mango Rolls (150 grams) | P102.00

You may contact Freshco Cebu via their Facebook page or email them at [email protected]