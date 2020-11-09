SKY Fiber offers back-up internet plan for non SKY-users

Now they won’t miss important virtual meetings, inquiries, classes, and deliverables just because their main service provider is not available.

With more Filipinos now relying on the internet as they work from home and students attend online classes, a back-up broadband connection can prove to be important as service interruptions can disrupt lives.

Heavy broadband users can now subscribe to SKY Fiber AlterNet, should they experience sudden interruptions or outage from their existing non-SKY internet service provider. SKY Fiber AlterNet is the first back-up postpaid broadband plan in the Philippine market.

With the new plan, people also no longer need to only rely on their mobile data as an alternative whenever their primary internet connection is down.

For only P199 a month, subscribers can get an unlimited connection with a base speed of 1.5Mbps, which comes with a high-speed modem. Subscribers can also opt to upgrade their speed by topping-up 25Mbps, 50Mbps, or 100Mbps. They can choose between a five-day speed top-up for as low as P249 or a 15-day speed top-up for as low as P699.

“SKY Fiber continues to innovate and add value to the lives of Filipinos in the new normal with the introduction of the AlterNet plan as it aims to provide a secondary internet connection for home-based professionals, online sellers, and learn-from home students. Now they won’t miss important virtual meetings, inquiries, classes, and deliverables just because their main service provider is not available,” Claudia Suarez, SKY’s Consumer Products Group Head said.

“Mobile data’s speed is not advisable for heavy tasks such as video conferencing or downloading heavy files. This is where SKY Fiber AlterNet plan comes to the rescue since we offer fiber-fast speed top-up plans to meet specific consumption needs at an affordable price,” Alan Supnet, SKY’s head for Consumer Broadband Products said.

To get equipped with this backup home internet plan, visit mysky.com.ph/alternetplan. It is now available in Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, Cebu & Davao.