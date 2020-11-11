PSWDO starts donation drive for #RollyPH victims

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | November 11,2020 - 09:11 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Cebuanos who wanted to extend assistance to victims of super typhoon Rolly can now send their donations to the Cebu Capitol.

A post by Sugbu News, the Capitol’s media arm, said that the Cebu Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) will now be accepting donations for the typhoon-affected localities in Luzon.

PSWDO will be accepting food items like rice, canned goods, noodles, biscuits, oatmeals, coffee, and non-food items like diapers, sanitary pads, underpads, adult pads, towels, blankets, hygiene kits, toiletries, and face masks.

Office personnel may be reached at the following numbers for your inquiries: (032) 254-8397 / 888-2345 Local 1372