PSWDO starts donation drive for #RollyPH victims
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Cebuanos who wanted to extend assistance to victims of super typhoon Rolly can now send their donations to the Cebu Capitol.
A post by Sugbu News, the Capitol’s media arm, said that the Cebu Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) will now be accepting donations for the typhoon-affected localities in Luzon.
PSWDO will be accepting food items like rice, canned goods, noodles, biscuits, oatmeals, coffee, and non-food items like diapers, sanitary pads, underpads, adult pads, towels, blankets, hygiene kits, toiletries, and face masks.
Office personnel may be reached at the following numbers for your inquiries: (032) 254-8397 / 888-2345 Local 1372
