Pedal Towards the New Normal with RAFI RESTART Webinar Series Episode 10

With the suspension of transportation under the community quarantine guidelines brought by COVID-19, bikes have become a viable and sustainable transport option in the new normal.

The Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI) continues to magnify its initiative to champion an informed and engaged online community to strengthen the awareness of safety in the new normal through its tenth episode of the RESTART Webinar Series: Pedaling Towards a Better Normal.

Individuals and organizations who wish to participate in the webinar can register at the link posted on RAFI’s Facebook page.

People who ride bikes reduce their risk of exposure to the virus by social distancing. This also reduces our environmental impact as we burn calories instead of fossil fuels to get around. However as we become more likely to see more bikes on the road, it is important to keep fellow bikers and even drivers safe from accidents and injury.

On this episode, speakers Carlos Canga, designer and co-founder of Elated Industries; and Sherwin Roy Ngujo, founder of Cebu Bike Commuters, will discuss the advantages of biking as an alternative transportation, road safety etiquette, and how to prepare your bikes and gears to ensure safety.

This episode can be streamed on November 26, 2PM at the RAFI Facebook page, Youtube, and CDN Digital Facebook page.

