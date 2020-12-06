Thank you, friend for…

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A lot has happened this year.

A lot of changes and sacrifices were done to keep us afloat during these trying times.

Aside from our families, our friends helped us get by the anxiety brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the reasons why we should be thankful for our friends:

Keeping us company

Although most of the time it was done virtually, that still counts. Keeping us company by answering calls, video calls, and messages meant a lot. Just the thought of them being around even virtually made us feel we’re not alone in this battle.

Checking in on us

From time to time the simple “kumusta naka?” (how are you?) or “kaya pa, laban diha” (we can do this, keep on fighting) message sends shivers down our spine when we know friends believe in us, too. These simple yet important messages kept us going through this pandemic.

Celebrating small wins

Even apart, when they see you celebrating a win may it be from work, love life, or life in general, friends made you feel like you’ve won the lottery with their support.

Listening

We should be thankful to them for lending us their ears when we couldn’t take the pressure all by ourselves. And this, admit it, happened a lot of times during the pandemic. So friends, thank you!!

Appreciating me

Even with the distance and circumstance, our friends appreciated all the small things we did for them. This despite doing it more seldom that usual. Their appreciation made us feel important and helped us survive the mental fatigue brought about by the pandemic.

So to all our dear friends who stood by us this year, the past years, and the years to come, this is a small celebration of our friendship!

Thank you very much!

