Low pressure area to enter PH in next 24 hours

MANILA, Philippines — Weather forecasters said a low pressure area (LPA) is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility within 24 hours, bringing with it light to moderate rain in parts of Mindanao and the Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Friday afternoon that the LPA was spotted 660 kilometers east-southeast of General Santos City.

Its trough is forecast to affect most of the Mindanao landmass and the Visayas area.

Pagasa weather specialist Ana Clauren said the weather disturbance was unlikely to intensify into a tropical depression. But she warned of possible hazards brought by continuous rain, such as flooding and landslides. INQ