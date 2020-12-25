Duterte: Many lives lost, forever changed, but we will rise

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has killed millions across the world, President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday called on Filipinos to show their “indomitable spirit” and help those who were in need.

“This year has been a trying time for all of us. Many lives were lost and forever changed due to COVID-19 pandemic and several natural calamities. But through it all, we continue to survive and rise because of our unity, strength and indomitable spirit of [the] Filipino,” Duterte said in his recorded Christmas message released by Malacañang.

Vice President Leni Robredo also urged the people to remain steadfast in the face of adversity.

“This Christmas is like no other,” Robredo said. “There are no Christmas parties and caroling, no large dinners, and celebrations are far from one another. But in spite of these changes, we draw strength from things that are certain: the goodness of others and (the) encompassing love of our Lord.”

A time of hope, sharing

Stressing that Christmas is a time of hope and sharing, Duterte said: “[L]et the story of Jesus Christ’s birth remind us that we should always have hope even in darkness, poverty, and suffering.”

“Let us also allow Christ into our lives so that we could bring love and cheer not only to our families and friends but also to those who are most in need,” he said.

This year’s Christmas also comes amid widespread devastation caused by four typhoons that battered the country and the escalating challenges to civil liberties.

Robredo said Filipinos showed great “bayanihan” spirit and love, as well as “solidarity with our health-care workers and front-liners in donating and volunteering for response and relief operations, and in the mere obedience to health protocols.”

Challenges, joys of year

“All these we are able to do because we love our people. We have learned to broaden the scope of that which we value, guided by the message of Christ’s birth: the message of solidarity, hope and love,” she said.

She urged the people to “strengthen our bonds with family, friends and community.”

“Let us tell stories and reminisce on the experiences that have unified us: the challenges and the joys that we have experienced throughout the year.”

“While the pandemic may have changed our traditions, it must not diminish the value of this day, because no pandemic or calamity can match God’s love,” she said.

‘Light getting brighter’

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco on Thursday expressed his sympathies to the people who lost their loved ones and their jobs due to the pandemic and he assured the public of the “light at the end of the tunnel, and it is getting brighter.”

“We in Congress are doing everything we can to help us all meet that light. … I assure our countrymen that we will do all we can to get us all back to our feet and experience the joy we all once had before this pandemic,” Velasco said in his Christmas message.

The House of Representatives adjourned its session on Dec. 16 and will resume its session on Jan. 18, 2021. —REPORTS FROM JEROME ANING, KRIXIA SUBINGSUBING, AND NESTOR CORRALES INQ

