Police offices in Central Visayas get additional patrol vehicles, bulletproof vests

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police offices in Central Visayas received new police vehicles and bulletproof vests for protection of their police personnel in a ceremonial turnover here on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, the director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), led the turnover to the respective provincial and city police offices at the Cebu City Sports Complex.

Montejo said in his speech that these additional equipment were allocations from the national headquarters and should be used to improve the services in each police station in the region.

A total of 37 units of patrol pickups and 379 units of undershirt vests were distributed to the police offices.

The Bohol Provincial Police Office received 10 units of patrol vehicles, the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) got 12 units and 155 vests, the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) received 9 vehicles and 87 vests, while the Siquijor Provincial Police Office (SPPO) received 6 units of patrol vehicles and 20 vests.

The police offices of highly urbanized cities in the region also received additional vests. The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) received 55 vests, the Mandaue City Police received 16 vests, while the Lapu-lapu City Police Office (LCPO) received 25 vests.

“The release of these resources shows the PNP’s (Philippine National Police’s) strong reserve to squash and fight criminality in the region,” said Montejo.

Aside from the patrol vehicles and vests, the PRO-7 also received a bus to be used by the regional office.

Montejo urge his men to use the resources wisely, within the law and policies, and for the conduct of duty and remain true to their vow to serve and protect the Filipino people.

/bmjo