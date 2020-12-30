Be a modern-day hero, wear your face masks — Ahong to Oponganons

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Emulate Dr. Jose Rizal, and be a modern-day hero by following the health protocols set by the government to combat the threat of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This, in a nutshell, is how Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan urged his fellow Oponganons to continue to be vigilant against the unseen enemy during the city’s commemoration of the 124th Death Anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal this morning, December 30, 2020, at his monument at Plaza Rizal in barangay Poblacion, here.

Mayor Chan was joined in the activity by members of the city council, and department heads, among others.

During his speech, Chan looks back to the heroics of Rizal, especially how he went against the abuses of the Spanish government and friars to reclaim Philippine independence and freedom.

“Through the might of his pen and the power of his written words, he denounced the corrupt rules of the Spanish friars,” Chan said.

Chan said every Oponganon can be like Rizal and become a modern-day hero by using a face mask as a weapon against the raging health pandemic.

“Kita karon nigamit sa atong face mask isip hinagiban batok COVID-19. Sama kang Rizal, nagmadaugon kita sa atong gubat. Wala na kita’y natala nga bag-ong kaso sa Covid sa atong dakbayan,” he added.

But despite this, Chan advised the public not to be complacent, especially now that a new strain of the Coronavirus has emerged and is now threatening the whole world.

“Gani ning ulahi, aduna na say laing hulga nga tali-abot, ang UK-strain sa COVID nga si SARs-COVID-2. Kung nabuntog nato si COVID, walay rason nganong dili nato masupil ang igsuon niini nga si SARs-COVID-19,” he said.

Chan appealed to the Oponganons to continue to comply with the minimum health standards set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to prevent the spread of the virus. /rcg