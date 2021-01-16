“The Santo Niño Devotion” Fr. Ric Anthony Reyes, OSA hosts talk on religious and cultural growth of the Santo Niño devotion

Devotion to the image of the Holy Child or Santo Niño can be seen almost everywhere among Cebuano Catholics, from the altars in every home to the Santo Niño prayer cards kept in wallets. The Santo Niño is said to help and protect us in times of great need.

In celebration of the feast of the Santo Niño, the Casa Gorordo Museum has invited Fr. Ric Anthony Reyes, OSA, the spokesperson of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu, as resource speaker of a CGM Talk on January 18, 2021, 1 P.M. about elevating the preparation and presentation of the well-loved Holy Child of Cebu.

The talk, which will be streamed live on Casa Gorordo Museum’s Facebook page, aims to look into the religious and cultural aspects of Cebuanos’ devotion to the Santo Niño and trace how it has changed through the years.

The CGM Talks is one of the many programs of the Culture and Heritage Unit of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. that promotes Cebuano culture and heritage.

Casa Gorordo Museum is the centerpiece project of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc.’s (RAFI) Culture & Heritage focus area. The Culture & Heritage Unit of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI-CHU) through its three flagship programs – Casa Gorordo Museum, Research & Publications, and Gabii Sa Kabilin – aims to develop a strong sense of cultural identity among local communities by promoting awareness of their heritage and enabling them to articulate their story.

