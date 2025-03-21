Cebuana films a pod of orcas in PH waters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A rare scene in the Philippine waters gave us a sudden rush of a “Free Willy” feels.

Remember the movie that touched most of our hearts because of a bond between a 12 year-old boy and an orca named, Willy?

That movie taught us how important it is to let these animals live their lives in their natural habitats.

And while the Philippines is known for its love for animals both from the land and sea, it is not so often that we get to see orcas swimming in our waters.

In this video posted by Donna Pepito-Lim on her Facebook account, she had the first-hand experience of seeing a pod of orcas during their boat ride from Boracay to Palawan, Thursday, March 20.

This Cebuana made sure to capture the moment as she would not be sure if she will be able to witness such rare moment.

“It was definitely adrenaline-pumping as there were many Orcas- adults and calves. But it was also magical, as I only see this in Seaworld. Now, its the real world,” she said.

Orcas are rarely seen in the Philippine waters as they prefer the colder regions. However, they occasionally pass through while hunting or migrating.

In the comment section, netizens are elated with this encounter.

Kevin Garcia: “Oh my! Big swells! but seeing them marine animals is always exhilarating.”

Henritch Pitogo Rosas: “I remember the free willy movie”

Carl Lagunay: “Wow nice”

Len Josol: “Basin gusto sad nila e experience ang mga beach sa Philippines.”

Rigel M. Amacna: “Ari na cla Pinas kay lingaw dri”

Morih Dinampo: “Gelzeah Serato!!!! Omgggg isa sa mga bucket list ko!!!!!”

The Philippines is no stranger to migrating animals. This may have been a scene that’s been seen by locals of the area. But for people like Lim, this chance encounter will live on in their memories forever with the help of the video that documented their “Free Willy” moment.

The video has now been viewed over 190,000 times as of March 21, 2025. /clorenciana