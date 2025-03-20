cdn mobile

April 1 declared a regular holiday for Eid’l-Fitr

By: Luisa Cabato - Reporter / @luisacabatoINQINQUIRER.net March 20,2025 - 10:01 PM

Eid'l Fitr

Muslim worshippers perform Eid’l Fitr prayers at the Plaza Independencia.. CDN Digital file photo

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of Eid’l-Fitr, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. has declared Tuesday, April 1, a regular holiday nationwide.

This was confirmed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin to reporters on Thursday.

Based on Proclamation No. 839 signed by Bersamin on the same day, the declaration was made “in order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid! Fitr to the fore of national consciousness and to allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid’l-Fitr, it is necessary to declare 01 April 2025, Tuesday, a regular holiday throughout the country.”

Eid’l-Fitr is an Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan.

