For the Greater Good: Parkmall and Pagtambayayong Foundation Announces Partnership for Environmental Advocacy and Climate Change

Parkmall, a leading community mall that has always been an active supporter of the environment, and Pagtambayayong Foundation Inc., last March 27 officially announce their partnership for managing and repurposing used in-mall materials. Parkmall will donate its used printed materials such as tarpaulins to Pagtambayayong Foundation Inc., which are then distributed to qualified urban poor groups and homeowners associations for them to develop and upcycle into aprons, pencil cases, backpacks, shopping bags, and others that they can display for sale. Through this collaboration between the business sector and the local communities, the urban poor is given an opportunity to earn extra income and at the same time advocate for climate change.

Pagtambayayong Foundation shared how the partnership with Parkmall will further allow them to help its partner communities achieve its objective of both helping the poor and the environment. “We are hoping that Parkmall’s example will serve as a moral compass to big businesses to give attention to climate change and do their share in terms of carbon emission reduction. Businesses should have a bigger responsibility in fighting climate change and reducing carbon emissions. Urban poor communities contribute the least in carbon emissions but are affected the most by the ill effects of climate change. They are victims of double injustice – that of poverty and climate change. Yet despite that, they are still active participants in climate action”, shared Engr. Paula Godofreda Fernandez, Pagtambayayong Foundation Inc.’s, Executive Director.

We want people to know that it is possible to lessen our waste and this task involves all sectors to work together. YAEL SACRIS-TORREJOS Parkmall’s Mall Manager

It was Parkmall who initiated the partnership realizing the need to outsmart waste management, taking actions that both benefit the business and the communities it serves. “Waste has been a problem for all of us wherever we are in the world. What is the first step to managing our problem? We realize the need to teach by example. If big organizations like us can make deliberate efforts and responsible choices, we can start the conversation and influence action towards being better as a company for the community. We want people to know that it is possible to lessen our waste and this task involves all sectors to work together”, explains Yael Sacris-Torrejos, Parkmall’s Mall Manager.

The following homeowner associations are the beneficiaries of this partnership: Sitio Mahusay Action Group and Ibabao 2 in Mandaue, Looc Naval in Lapu-Lapu City, Ibabao 2 in Cebu City, and Selma Crushers in Talisay City.

About Parkmall: Since its beginnings in 2012, Parkmall has been the number one community mall in Cebu, organizing and supporting events that rally for environmental advocacy. For many years, Parkmall initiated month-long activities in time for Earth Month. Even with the challenge of a pandemic, Parkmall has continued organizing Hortikultura Sugbo last March 12 to 21, Eco Bazaar from March 25 to 31, and was the venue for Cycling for Climate Change last March 27.

About Pagtambayayong – A Foundation for Mutual Aid, Inc.: is a church-related, non-stock, non-profit, non-governmental organization founded in 1982, with a mission to organize and support the organization of grassroots communities, especially through self-help housing cooperatives, decent employment, and appropriate technology.

