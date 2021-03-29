Cherry blossoms in Daanbantayan town get public attention

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | March 29,2021 - 11:41 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Cherry blossoms are now in full bloom inside a private compound in the municipality of Daanbantayan in northern Cebu.

And the presence of these beautiful flowers is beginning to draw attention, according to a Facebook post by the municipal government.

“Nagkadaghan ang mga taw nga misusi aron personal nilang masud-ong ang katahom ug kamadanihon sa nagpungpong nga mga buwak sa Cherry blossom,” its advisory reads.

(People have taken interest on the cherry blossoms because they wanted to take a look at its beautiful flowers.)

The flowers are located inside the compound of the Monsanto Island Resort in Barangay Maya.

“Gituhuan nga kapin na sa traynta ka tuig ang punuan sa cherry blossom nga gipanag-iya sa pamilya ni Dodong Lito Monsanto,” the town’s advisory reads.

(It is believed that this Cherry blossom tree that is owned by the family Dodong Lito Monsanto is more than 30-years-old.)

Photos of the flowers in full bloom in Tokyo have been posted online.

Cherry blossoms are considered as symbolic flower of the spring, which is a a time of renewal.

But these beautiful flowers do not last long. The blossoms start to fall after a period of around two weeks.

/bmjo

