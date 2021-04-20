Sinas says no PNP order to profile organizers of community pantries

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas has denied issuing orders for the police to profile organizers of community pantries.

In a statement, Sinas said it was “beyond the interest of the PNP to delve into purely voluntary personal activities of private citizens.”

The community pantry on Maginhawa Street, where the community pantry movement began, stopped its operations on Tuesday out of red-tagging fears.

Netizens have called out posts, which claimed without evidence that communists were behind community pantries.

Some viral social media posts also alleged that police officers profiled some organizers of the community pantry projects.

But Sinas said it saw the pantries as “an expression of Bayanihan spirit,” and they have no intention to interfere “but to serve the best interest of law and order and public safety in such public activities.”

Sinas said public health standards should be observed in these activities, where there is a gathering of a crowd.

Community pantries have emerged in various neighborhoods nationwide to cater poor Filipinos struggling with the pandemic.

/ JPV