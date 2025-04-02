Vlogger ‘Boy Tapang’ arrested for allegedly beating live-in partner in Alcoy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ronie Suan, popularly known as “Boy Tapang,” is facing another controversy after being arrested and detained at the Alcoy Police Station for allegedly beating his live-in partner.

The incident occurred on Monday, March 31, 2025, at around 5:00 p.m. at their residence in Brgy. Daanlungsod, Alcoy town.

Suan, 25, a vlogger and resident of the area, and his live-in partner, a 21-year-old woman, were involved in the altercation.

According to Police Captain Jerry Magsayo, officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Alcoy Police Station, the victim sought their assistance after she was allegedly beaten by the suspect at around 11:27 p.m.

The police immediately conducted a hot-pursuit operation and arrested Suan at around 12:28 a.m. on April 1, 2025.

Magsayo said that before the incident, the two had fought after Suan discovered that his live-in partner had a vape.

Suan became angry, and they had a heated argument, which resulted in Suan allegedly beating the victim.

“Sumala sa iyahang live-in partner dili ra daw karon nga time murag sige na daw ni…Selos kuno (ang hinungdan),” Magsayo said.

(According to his live-in partner, this is not the first time; it has reportedly been happening often… Jealousy, she said, was the cause.)

Magsayo added that when they arrested Suan, he cooperated and did not resist.

On Wednesday, Magsayo stated that Suan had already undergone an inquest proceeding, during which he was charged with physical abuse under Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.

The court, however, recommended a bail of P3,000 for his temporary release.

