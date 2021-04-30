DOLE-7 says manufacturing, construction, entertainment industries badly hit by pandemic

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-7 has recorded 192 establishments that have permanently closed or have ceased their operations in 2020, due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“In 2020 actually, ang nag-close natin, talagang permanently close is 192 and affecting 4,760 workers,” DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton said.

Siaton revealed that these establishments were engaged in manufacturing, construction, and arts, entertainment, and recreation.

Aside from this, she said that they also recorded 2,649 establishments that imposed a flexible working hours arrangement for their employees.

Employers may reduce the number of working days or hours of their employees in the flexible working hours scheme.

Siation said that around 82,670 employees in the region have undergone flexible working arrangements.

“Yung iba, talagang hindi man siya nag-retrenched ng mga tao, nag-flexible working arrangement lang siya, just to accommodate everyone. Some are nandoon siya every ganoong araw, nag-change lang ng schedule, nag-shorten lang ng workdays or kaya work hours. Yung ang mga flexible working arrangement na ginawa just to prevent yung ano, kasi employment preservation yung ating pinu-push din,” she added.

Siaton said that some industries are now recovering and have gradually returned to their normal operation.

