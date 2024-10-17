Deadly Bohol attack: Patient stabs, kills nurse inside hospital

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A female nurse died, while a utility man was injured in a stabbing attack this morning, October 17, inside a hospital in Tagbilaran City in Bohol province.

The 51-year-old nurse, who was a resident of Barangay Dao, Tagbilaran City, Bohol, died after she was stabbed with a pair of scissors several times by a patient, who was about to be discharged from the hospital.

Police said that the 21-year-old utility man of Purok 4, Barangay Cainsican, Inabanga town, who tried to stop the attack on the nurse, suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

“Duna kuno siyay wa mauyoni nga istorya sa nurse, mao to nabuhat to niya,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel John Kareen Escober, chief of Tagbilaran City Police Station on why the suspect attacked the victim.

(He heard something from the nurse that he did not like, that is why he did what he did.)

Escober said that was what the suspect told him when asked why he attacked the victim.

Escober identified the suspect as Marlito Linguis, 31 years old, a resident of Purok 4, Brgy. Magsaysay, Sevilla, Bohol, who was a patient of the hospital.

Linguis, however, surrendered after the attack.

How the attack happened

According to Escober, the suspect, along with seven other individuals, was confined at the hospital the other day after they experienced loose bowel movement (LBM) for eating pork blood stew.

When the suspect was about to be discharged from the hospital, he suddenly took a scissor and stabbed the nurse victim in her neck, hands, and other parts of her body.

The utility man tried to help the nurse, however, he was also stabbed by the suspect. Fortunately, his wounds were not severe.

Escober said that he also found out that the suspect was a former drug surrenderer in 2017.

“Dunay tendency nga nigamit ni siya sa una. Wa pod siya motubag sa dihang akong gipangutana kun kanus-a siya last migamit,” he added.

(There is a tendency that he used (illegal drugs) at first. He (the suspect) also did not answere whe he last used illegal drugs.)

After stabbing the nurse and utility man, the suspect threw away the scissors and immediately surrendered.

“Nagpakita baya siya og remorse pero blangko iyang nawong, way emotion,” Escober said.

(He showed remorse but his face was blank, there was emotion.)

The arrested suspect was temporarily detained at the station’s custodial facility pending the filing of criminal charges.

The suspect will be charged for the crime of murder and physical injury.

